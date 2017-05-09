Conchs break 7-game loss streak

The Conchs definitely were due.
After losing seven consecutive games to Gulliver Prep dating to 2014 and including two this season, the Key West High baseball team defeated the Raiders, 4-3, in eight innings to win the three-team District 16-5A tournament Friday night.
The victory, before a big crowd at Rex Weech Field, was played in an atmosphere reminiscent of Conch baseball glory days.
“It was a lot of fun, it was great,” said coach Ralph Henriquez. “The kids stepped up and played big time.”
The Conchs broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth when, with the wind blowing in, Jason Garcia doubled over the head of the right fielder, who misjudged the ball. Garcia later scored when Christian Luna grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Gulliver, designated the home team because it was the tournament’s No.1 seed, threatened in the bottom of the eighth, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. But Conch relief pitcher Antonio Knowles got the last two outs, one on a strikeout and one on a grounder to shortstop.
In addition to Garcia’s double, Key West got hits from Knowles, starting pitcher Andrew Karch, Luna and Brendan Roney.
Key West (13-14) came into the tourney with a seven-game losing streak but advanced to the finals with a victory over a strong Keys Gate team. The win over Gulliver was not a surprise to Henriquez, who said, “They were beating us but not killing us.”
“Our pitching and defense have been steady all year. When you can pitch and catch the ball, you give yourself a chance.”
The Conchs hosted Mater Charter Tuesday night a regional quarterfinal game of the state playoffs. The result was not available at press time.
