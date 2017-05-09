Track season ends at state for Marathon runners

Five runners from Marathon High School’s first-ever Class 1A track team had the chance to compete against some of the best athletes in the state this weekend.
Speeding past other runners in mid-April at the final Florida High School Athletic Association District 16 meet then placing in the top four at the Region 4 meet on April 28 sealed a trip to states for Keygan Jeffries, Joel Zaila, Aydan Child, Jonathan Pitchford and Takara McKnight. Owen Pitchford traveled with the team as an emergency stand-in.
Even though none of them were first to cross the finish line in their respective events at the state championship, hosted by IMG Academy in Bradenton on Friday and Saturday, the runners were just happy to compete, said coach James Murphy.
Hundreds of athletes from FHSAA Classes 1A through 4A ran at the two-day meet with the top eight in each class event receiving a medal.
Jeffries almost had a medal, finishing in ninth place out of 16 runners in both the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run.
Zaila, who recently finished third in the local Seven Mile Bridge Run, finished in 11th place among 16 runners in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 17 seconds.
In the four-by-800-meter relay, Marathon’s team of Zaila, Jeffries, Child and Jonathon Pitchford finished in ninth place.
McKnight didn’t finish fast enough in the girls 200-meter preliminary race and therefore did not compete in the finals.
“There were some fast girls out there with her,” Murphy said.
For having only competed at a handful of track and field meets in their first season, he said the team had some great experiences.
“From the get-go, the whole idea was to introduce the students to the experience of track. We competed in six races, then districts and stayed mainly in the Keys for those races,” Murphy said, adding he and coaches Paul Davis and Teresa Konrath will look for bigger races to add to the schedule next year. “It was introductory and cool we had five kids advance to states.”
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments