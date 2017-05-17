Canes get in late hits before Thursday scrimmage

Speed is key, even returning from a water break in Monday’s late-afternoon heat, Coral Shores High head football coach Alphonso Bryant declared loudly.
“Do it again!” Bryant ordered Hurricanes back to the practice field sideline. “Everything’s got to be up-tempo! Just a couple more days to go.”
Spring drills for the Hurricanes end today, with 32 Coral Shores players scheduled to head north to Thursday’s spring jamboree at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove. The Canes play the first two contests of the 6 p.m. scrimmage, taking on the host Raiders for two quarters before lining up against Florida Christian for a half.
“We want to go up there and hold our own so we can come back feeling good and looking forward to fall,” Bryant said.
“I think our guys are ready,” he said. “The guys have worked hard this spring. It’s been a nice journey.”
The Canes, losing a dozen seniors off 2016’s squad that went 6-4, have hit some spring bumps, as in bumps and bruises. A handful of returning veterans, including quarterback Juan Pablo Aborrezco and linebacker Anthony Cosme, will miss the scrimmage with injuries.
Christian Frisone and Elijah Woods will get a chance to show their stuff behind center, Bryant said. Tanaris Walker and Blye Hofstetter were among those working at running back in Monday drills.
On defense, the Hurricanes will rely on rising seniors like Aiden Hawkins, Jay Kudiba, Isiah Edwards and Dustin Chamberlain.
“Basically our main goals are just to establish what we’ve been working on, offensively and defensively,” Bryant said. “We’ve got guys we can count on. Now we want to see if we have any depth.”
