Keys football teams clash in Wednesday exhibition

Every player on the young Marathon High football team is putting in maximum effort, says coach Paul Davis.
Not only is the team practicing months ahead of the season’s first game, it is also preparing for a matchup against the county rival Key West Conchs Wednesday night at home. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Marathon, 350 Sombrero Beach Road.
The Dolphins normally have anywhere from 22 to 28 players but this year 35 of 48 who showed up on the first day are staying on the squad, including a girl.
“We’re going into this game pretty confident and we’ve had a pretty good spring,” head coach Paul Davis said. “We think now with the experience we have in our upperclassmen and the core group of younger players, we should do pretty good.”
They’ll go up against some of the 70 Conch boys who started practicing earlier this month under the direction of coach Johnny Hughes. Both teams will have had 19 practices going into Wednesday.
“We are optimistic,” Hughes told the Keynoter in early May of the Key West team’s early practices where there were “a lot of bodies, some just learning the game.” Davis said the same of the Dolphins.
“I think they’re catching on to what we’re teaching them,” he said.
Come fall, the Conchs will play in a new, yet-to-be named conference that will have teams from the Gold Coast Conference and the Southeast Conference. The Dolphins play in the five-team Southeastern Football Conference, which is separate from the Florida High School Athletic Association.
