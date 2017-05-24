Canes dominate spring football jamboree

Give the Coral Shores High Hurricanes a D — as in capital-D “domination” — for the spring football jamboree.
The Canes ferociously closed the three weeks of spring drills Thursday by sweeping jamboree host Ransom Everglades, 27-0, in just 24 game minutes of a two-quarter contest in Miami. They followed that with a convincing 14-0 win over Florida Christian in the second half of scrimmage.
“The guys looked really, really good,” said Coral Shores head coach Alphonso Bryant. “They were really solid on both sides of the ball.”
Rising senior Elijah Woods got the start at quarterback for the Canes, stepping in for 2016 starter Juan Pablo Aborrezco, out with an injury.
With his offensive front playing like they were in fall midseason form, Woods opened the scoring against Ransom’s Raiders with a four-yard run. He closed it with a 10-yard run. In between, Deangelo Rivas broke loose for a touchdown run from 28 yards for the Canes.
“We found a new bright spot on our offense with freshman Jeronimo Reynoso at tackle,” Bryant said. “We look forward to having Jeronimo with us for several years.”
Defensive end Zane Absten got in the scoring column against Ransom, returning a Raider fumble more than 25 yards for a touchdown.
“Our defense did an excellent job,” Bryant said, pointing to the play of veteran linebackers Aiden Hawkins and Tanaris Walker. “Valente Reynoso was a surprise standout at linebacker,” he noted.
At end, Christian Frisone got things going against Florida Christian, pulling in a five-yard pass from Woods. Frisone then moved behind center and added a six-yard touchdown run.
Placekicker Dylan Walters booted the extra points, keeping up a tradition established by graduating senior brother Sean Walters.
“We’ve got a lot to look forward to in the fall,” Bryant said. “Now we have to hit the weight room this summer, which is going to be the key to our season.”
