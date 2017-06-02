Armando Alvarez (left) and his teammate Alexei Collado celebrate May 29, the day after their victories.
June 02, 2017

Keys born and bred Alvarez moves to 16-0

By Larry Kahn

After an easy victory in Bolivia, Armando Alvarez is back home in South Florida sporting a 16-0 boxing record.

The Keys product, born at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon and raised in Key West, on May 28 defeated Jonathon Ramirez in a three-round knockout at Associacion Beniana Del Boxeo in Trinidad, Bolivia. It was Alvarez’s defense of his World Boxing Council Latino welterweight title.

Alvarez, who lives in Homestead and trains full-time, is ranked No. 33 in the world among welterweights in the WBC and fights at 147 pounds.

“I have been through so much in my life and to be here is such a blessing,” Alvarez said online following his latest win.

Also winning that night in Bolivia was his teammate, Alexei Collado, who defeated Walter Rojas in a knockout to go to 22-2. Collado is a super bantamweight.

