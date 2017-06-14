FHSAA awards Marathon High; off-season practice starts

For good sportsmanship within the athletic program at Marathon High School, the Florida High School Athletic Association is awarding the school its Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award.
Statewide, Marathon High was chosen out of all schools in Class 4A for its “dedication and commitment to sportsmanship,” according to the FHSAA website.
Because the school’s athletes, fans and administration are “outstanding examples of what it means to be a good sport” in the eyes of the FHSAA, according to Executive Assistant for Administrative Services Danielle Hogle, the school is getting $2,500 and a plaque.
“I think it’s a team effort from the faculty, coaches, kids, parents and fans,” said Marathon High Athletic Director Teresa Konrath. “Without the positive reinforcement that everyone gives to what sportsmanship is all about, we could not have achieved this award.”
Softball honors
Miracle Sports, which annually ranks high school softball players throughout the state, ranked two Marathon High softball players this week for its Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A Second Team all-state.
Rising senior Becca Boucher, a catcher, and soon-to-be freshman Cecily Ozbun, a pitcher, were named to the team.
“This is the second year in a row for two Lady Fins to make the team,” said softball coach Kevin Freeman. “These two girls worked really hard this year to get better and it showed.”
The girls finished the season with a 20-5 record on May 9, losing to John Carroll Catholic High in the Class 3A Region 4 championship game, 17-0.
Basketball
Dolphin basketball teams are gearing up early at summer camps this week with help from Midwest Elite Basketball coaches Craig Doty, Derek Howard and Jamahl DePriest. The three coach men’s college basketball teams and are traveling through the south with visits to 190 high schools.
Doty is head coach at Graceland University in Iowa. Howard is head coach at Johnson County Community College and DePriest is head coach at Newman University, both in Kansas.
Tuesday morning, the Marathon boys were running drills as part of the three-day, five-hour camp at Marathon High.
“The coaches call us ahead of time and develop a camp program that fits our needs,” said Freeman, who also coaches boys basketball. “It’s a pretty rigorous five hours with lots of drills and getting up and down the court.”
He hopes it will help the team come together and it can have another winning season like the one that ended in February. The team was ranked No. 10 by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches in high school rankings for Class 4A and finished with a 20-5 record.
“It was an unbelievable achievement for Marathon,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins basketball team is participating in the camp after the boys.
Katie Atkins:
