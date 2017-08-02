Dolphin boys start fall football practice

After spending most of summer in the weight room, Marathon High School football players started fall practice Monday.
The Dolphin boys are getting ready for an Aug. 18 exhibition game at Boca Raton Christian School against the Blazers, a non-Southeastern Football Conference team they’ve played in years past prior to the regular season.
Marathon High coach Paul Davis did not know Monday exactly how many boys will be on this year’s team, but said he was hopeful 35 to 40 players would show up to practice this week, including a girl.
The team normally has anywhere from 22 to 28 players, Davis said, and this year there are more younger students joining.
“We had 48 in the spring,” he said. “The more we get, the happier I’ll be and I know they’ll be trickling in this week and next week.”
Practice from Monday through Friday goes from 2 to 6 p.m. with some work in the classroom and field practice starting at 4.
The season’s first game is Aug. 25 at Somerset Academy Silver Palms in Homestead against the non-conference opponent Stallions, a team the Dolphins beat 17-9 during a preseason game last fall. The boys return home Sept. 1 for a game against Everglades Prep Academy.
The Dolphins play in the five-team Southeastern Football Conference, which is separate from the Florida High School Athletic Association. Decades-long rival Coral Shores also plays in the conference while the Conchs of Key West play in the Gold Coast Conference, also not affiliated with the FHSAA.
