Competitors in the Key Largo Bridge Run traverse a portion of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway. The run had been staged since 2009. Andy Newman AFP/Getty Images

Local Sports

Key Largo Bridge Run scratched this year

Keynoter Staff

August 09, 2017 9:24 AM

The Key Largo Bridge Run, a November event that attracted hundreds of runners and walkers every year, will not be held this year.

Event organizers with the Key Largo Baptist Church recently advised Florida Keys tourism officials that the run, started in 2009, has been canceled for 2017.

“It is our hope that the event will return in the very near future,” church Pastor Steve Vetter wrote to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

A construction project at the church near mile marker 106 “may interfere with current facilities used during the event,” Vetter said.

The Key Largo Bridge Run has drawn more than 600 runners who competed in races of 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers or a half-marathon. All the distances crossed the 65-foot-high Jewfish Creek Bridge. Walkers also were invited to participate.

The run was allocated $10,000 in TDC promotional funding this year but the funds are not distributed until after the event. The money will be redirected.

