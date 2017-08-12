Canes may miss preseason test but open Aug. 25 at home

The first-team offense of Coral Shores High’s football Hurricanes showed some breakaway speed in a Thursday intra-squad scrimmage. Now the Canes may have to wait to test themselves in against another team.
The status of a scheduled Aug. 18 home preseason game is uncertain after opponent Pinecrest Prep dropped out of the Kickoff Classic, citing a shortage of players.
“As of right now, we’re not playing anyone” Aug. 18, head coach Alphonso Bryant said Thursday. “I'm trying to find a replacement.”
Prep football schedules usually are finalized months in advance so that could prove difficult.
Cane coaches brought in an officiating crew to mimic game situations for Thursday’s intra-squad scrimmage.
Quarterback Elijah Woods broke away for a 60-yard run against a Cane defense lacking some two-way players. Woods later hit a scoring pass to wideout Christian Frisone, who sprinted away from defenders. Frisone also will see work at quarterback.
Blye Hofstetter, Aiden Hawkins and Tanaris Walker got most of the first-team carries behind a veteran line including Isiah Edwards and Dustin Chamberlain.
The Hurricanes open the regular season with three straight home games, beginning with Immaculata-LaSalle High at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Other games set for George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier include Somerset Academy at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Village Academy at 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Florida Christian at 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Miami Country Day at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; and Keys Gate Charter at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
Coral Shores goes on the road to St. John Paul Academy on Sept. 15; Marathon High on Sept. 29; and Ransom Everglades on Oct. 6.
Southeastern Football Conference playoffs begin Oct. 27 with the title game on Nov. 3; locations to be determined.
