Volleyball season goes to the net

Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team heads south Thursday to face longtime rivals Marathon High and Key West High in a preseason tournament.
The Lady Canes will face the Dolphins and Conchs in exhibition matches at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon High School gym.
Returning head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin spent early practices sorting out which of the two dozen Lady Cane athletes will earn varsity volleyball jerseys this fall.
“We’ll carry a small varsity, maybe eight or nine players,” Ets-Hokin said Monday. “The JV will be larger.”
Veteran setter Sierra Jenkins and defensive specialist Tatiana Ayala likely will form the nucleus of the Coral Shores varsity after a large group of seniors graduated from last’s year’s 5-14 club.
Coral Shores opens the volleyball regular season next Tuesday at International Charter School of Miami, then travels to Dade Christian School on Aug. 24. The Lady Canes make their Tavernier home debut Aug. 29 against visiting Pine Crest.
Coral Shores’ football team continues preseason practice this week in preparation for the 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 home opener against Immaculata-LaSalle at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
A scheduled exhibition game this Friday against Pinecrest Prep was canceled when Pinecrest dropped out.
Hurricane coaches have been seeking a replacement opponent for this week’s preseason game but have not had much luck. “As of now, we're not playing” an exhibition game, head coach Alphonso Bryant said Monday.
Island Christian School
Chris Calderwood takes over as head coach of the Lady Eagle volleyball team at Island Christian School this fall, resuming a role he held in 2013.
The Eagles open the regular volleyball season Aug. 28. A schedule was still being finalized, athletic director Kaitlynn Loy said.
Island Christian will not field a football team this fall. A cross-country program is available for male athletes.
