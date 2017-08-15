Lady Fins prepping for Thursday volleyball exhibition

Monday on a break at practice in the gym at Marathon High School, six senior girls talked candidly about the upcoming annual preseason girls volleyball tournament set for Thursday.
“We’ve been practicing all summer,” said senior Baelee Pettry.
She is among 15 players on the Class 3A Lady Fins team who were prepping to go up against county rivals Coral Shores High and Key West High in the annual exhibition tournament this week.
“It’s really just to see where we are at and what we need to work on,” said coach Kevin Freeman about the annual tournament, which was won by the Lady Canes of Coral Shores last year.
Freeman and the players said they’ll miss the five seniors from last year who were vital on the team, like Rachel Philcox.
“We’ll definitely miss having them on the team,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins ended the season last October at 17-10 during the regional semifinals against the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School.
Freeman is hoping for a better record and said in order to get more wins, the girls need to work on three things: Communication, defense and serving.
“We can’t afford to give away free points for missed serves. Our serving percentage has got to be really high,” he said. “We’re not where we need to be right now but we’re working on it.”
The Lady Fins play Coral Shores at 4 p.m. Thursday at Marathon High, followed by a match between Coral Shores and the Conchs of Key West at 5:30. The Lady Fins play the Conchs at 7 p.m.
