Keys’ Hamer earns SEC academic honors

By REPORTER STAFF

August 16, 2017 6:47 PM

When the University of Florida women’s lacrosse team returns to the field in 2018, just one Florida-grown player will be on the Gator roster.

Senior Katharine “Kat” Hamer, now a UF veteran following her four years as a standout for Coral Shores High’s successful lacrosse program, is preparing for her last UF lacrosse season.

Last spring the Gators went 17-3, reached the NCAA Tournament and won their third straight Big East crown. Hamer scored a goal while seeing action in a dozen games.

Hamer also stars in the classroom, this year earning SEC Academic Honor Roll honors and being named to the Big East All-Academic Team.

A major in Sustainability and Built Environment, Hamer interned with the Skanska development group on a summer construction project at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

