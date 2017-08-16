Keys’ Hamer earns SEC academic honors

When the University of Florida women’s lacrosse team returns to the field in 2018, just one Florida-grown player will be on the Gator roster.
Senior Katharine “Kat” Hamer, now a UF veteran following her four years as a standout for Coral Shores High’s successful lacrosse program, is preparing for her last UF lacrosse season.
Last spring the Gators went 17-3, reached the NCAA Tournament and won their third straight Big East crown. Hamer scored a goal while seeing action in a dozen games.
Hamer also stars in the classroom, this year earning SEC Academic Honor Roll honors and being named to the Big East All-Academic Team.
A major in Sustainability and Built Environment, Hamer interned with the Skanska development group on a summer construction project at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
