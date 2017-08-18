Pribramsky picked for national All-Star baseball team

Cutler Bay’s Ethan Pribramsky was chosen to play baseball for the Texas Rangers Power Showcase National All-American team.
Ethan is a former Keys resident and his father, Steven Pribramsky, operates the accounting firm of Pribramsky & Company, which has offices in Islamorada and Key West. Ethan plays catcher and right field. He and other top youth ball players will compete during the Showcase at the Texas Ranger’s Globe Life Park Nov. 10 and 12 in Arlington, Texas.
Ethan, who attends Palmer Trinity School, plays for Under Armour Elite coached by George Young, and the South Florida Gamblers coached by Isaul Olivera. He was the winner of the Cal Ripken Pigeon Forge Home Run Derby on July 3 as well as being selected to the USSSA All American Atlantic team among his other 2017 honors and awards.
“Ethan is a terrific all around baseball player with tremendous power, arm strength and speed. I am looking forward to seeing him compete in the event” Young said.
