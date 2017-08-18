Conchs dominate at Marathon volleyball exhibition

Key West High volleyball players had the advantage of height on their side during Thursday night’s annual preseason girls volleyball tournament at Marathon High School.
The Marathon High Lady Fins hosted the Lady Canes of Coral Shores and the Conchs Key West for the annual exhibition tournament with the Conchs sweeping both teams.
Conchs coach Kim Butler said the girls were nervous for their first match.
“I think all in all, they played pretty well but I think their nerves got the best of them and they could have done a lot better,” she said. “I’m still proud of them.”
The Lady Fins lost to the Lady Canes in the first match, 25-21 and 25-16. It was played in a best-of-three sets format.
“For our first match, we didn’t do too bad. Playing in this preseason tournament gives us a look at what we are doing well and what we need to work on,” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
Key West beat Coral Shores in the second match, 25-18 and 25-16. In the final match, Key West beat Marathon 25-22 and 25-18.
“We served really well in the first match but missed nine serves against Key West. Everyone got a chance to be on the court and get some playing time and some players really surprised us in a good way,” Freeman said. “We are still working on our rotation and realize we have a lot of work to do but these girls want to get better and they will work hard to achieve this.”
The Marathon girls play away Tuesday in a non-conference match at Doral Academy at 5:30 p.m.
