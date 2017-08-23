Football Dolphins optimistic after shutout, open regular season Friday

An interception at the beginning of the Marathon High preseason football game Friday at Boca Raton Christian School was not indicative of how the Dolphins would start the season.
Far from it.
The Dolphins, going up against the Blazers in a non-conference preseason game, took home a 42-0 win with four touchdowns in the first half, one in the third and one in the fourth, and six extra points from kicker Robert Gonzalez.
“We wanted to go out and see what we could do. The boys went out and played really well on offense and defense and we were happy with what we saw,” said Marathon coach Paul Davis.
Quarterback Jackson McDonald’s passing game was on point after an interception, he said, adding McDonald went five for seven with 76 passing yards and 77 yards rushing, including a touchdown in the second quarter.
Davis said Esteban Sainz had three receptions for 63 yards and Victor Coleman had two touchdowns, one in the first quarter after rushing 60 yards and the other in the third quarter after rushing 28 yards following two passes for 42 yards from McDonald.
Kyshaun Appolon had the first touchdown of the game on a two-yard run, Davis said, after rushing 50 yards, followed by Coleman’s first score off a 60-yard pass from McDonald to make it 14-0.
Thad Goodwin scored off a 17-yard pass in the second quarter to make it 21-0. From there, McDonald’s second score to close out the half made it 28-0. Coleman’s touchdown in the third and a 10-yard pass to Steven Hernandez in the end zone in the last quarter sealed the 42-0 win.
Looking ahead to Friday’s home game against Somerset Academy Silver Palms, which was originally scheduled as an away game, Davis said, “It’s always good to have a game under our belt.”
“We don’t know what they’re going to come down here with, so we just want to execute everything ourselves,” he said.
There are 39 players on the team, many of them young. “It gives us more depth and soon-to-be stud athletes,” he said.
Friday night’s home game starts at 7 p.m. at Marathon High School, 350 Sombrero Beach Road.
