Hurricanes gear up for Friday football home opener

Even without a preseason tune-up game, Coral Shores High’s football Hurricanes expect to be ready to roll in the home season opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, against Immaculata-Lasalle High’s Royal Lions.
“The kids have been working hard and they’re ready to go,” Cane head coach Alphonso Bryant said at Monday’s practice.
Coral Shores was unable to play the Kickoff Classic exhibition game last week after the scheduled opponent, Pinecrest Prep, withdrew because of a player shortage.
“We wanted to play [last Friday] but now we’ve had more time to clean some stuff up,” Bryant said. “We’re going into the LaSalle game healthy and fresh, so that’s a plus for us.”
This week’s opener against the Lions starts a three-game slate of Coral Shores home games at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier. Somerset Academy visits for a 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 game, followed by Village Academy at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.
Coral Shores fields a large group of seniors for the 2017 season but could use a few more underclassmen on a squad with fewer than 35 players; Cane coaches are trying to limit the number of veterans asked to play both offense and defense.
Elijah Woods steps in at quarterback Friday, joined in the all-senior backfield by Blye Hofstetter and Tanaris Walker. Senior Christian Frisone likely will start at wideout but also can take over behind center.
The Canes welcomed the Florida Keys return of Juan Pablo Aborrezco, a junior who started at quarterback in the 2016 season. Aborrezco, recently able to rejoin the squad, can handle a number of positions. “J.P. is like our Jay Cutler,” Bryant smiled. “He hasn’t been back with us long but we’re glad he’s here.”
Coral Shores returns a large number of veteran defenders, including linebackers Aiden Hawkins and Walker and a stout defensive line.
Volleyball
The Lady Cane volleyball team of head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin was scheduled to open its regular season Tuesday at International Charter School of Miami-Dade. Results were pending at deadline.
The Canes travel to Dade Christian on Thursday before playing their home opener at 5 p.m. next Tuesday against visiting Pinecrest. The junior varsity plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
