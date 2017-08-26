Lady Fins kick off district volleyball play with a win

Marathon High’s girls volleyball Lady Fins played their first district game Thursday at home and picked up a win to counter Tuesday’s loss on the road.
District 8-4A Marathon (1-1, 1-0 district) went up against the Panthers of Everglades Prep (0-2), winning three straight sets, 25-16, 25-7 and 25-19 in the best-of-five match.
“Although we came out a little flat in the first game, we really turned it around the second game and played almost flawless. In the third game, we stopped talking and the score was indicative of that,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman.
Natalie Mendoza had five aces and five assists, while Cecily Ozbun had five aces and one assist. Becca Boucher and Baelee Pettry had three kills each.
Tuesday’s loss to the District 16-7A Doral Academy Firebirds (3-0) happened in three sets, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-15.
“They were a really good team. We got off to a slow start in the first set and were down 19-6, but after that I thought we played a lot better, even though we lost,” Freeman said. “We passed really well considering the great hitters they had. We served pretty well too — we just didn’t communicate as well as we should.”
Freeman said he was proud of the girls for fighting for every point.
“This team can be very successful this year,” he said. “It’s just going to take some time to get to know each other on the court. They want to get better and they want to work hard to be better.”
The Lady Fins were set to go up against the Stallions of Somerset Academy Silver Palms Friday night in a match too late for press time. Tuesday, the girls are on the road and play at Somerset Academy South Homestead against the independent Hurricanes at 4 p.m.
Key West
The Lady Conchs of Key West High dropped their first volleyball match of the season Thursday on a road trip to Sagemont in Weston in Broward County.
Key West fell 17-25, 13-25, 22-25.
“In the first game we were point for point until they pulled ahead at 19-16. From that point in we doubted ourselves and lost with a string of errors,” Conch coach Kim Butler said. “The second game, we just shake the mistakes.”
In the third game, “we came back mentally and we were winning 22-20 but then we had mistake after mistake — serving error, defense error and passing errors, and they won.”
Key West’s Meggie Irrabino had three blocks and didn't miss a serve.
Next for the Conchs is a trip to Keys Gate in Homestead for a 5 p.m. match (junior varsity at 3:30).
