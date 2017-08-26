In opener, Conchs swim past Dolphins

With a clear advantage in roster size and experience, the Key West High School swim team dominated its Middle Keys rival Marathon High in both teams’ first meet of the season.
Wednesday under gray skies at the Florida Keys Community College pool, the Key West girls outswam Marathon, 103-63. The Conch boys had an easier time with the Dolphin boys, winning, 131-29.
However, there were standouts on both sides.
For example, in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Marathon’s Abby Gracy topped 10 others with a time of 27.81 seconds, coming in ahead of second-place Conch Paige Moore, who swam a 30.46.
On the boys side in the 50 free, Cruse Sweeney (KW) bested 15 others, finishing in 22.69.
For Key West, Francesca Carbone for the girls and Chris Cowan and Kevin Cowan for the boys helped anchor the team in several races.
Carbone won the girls’ 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.09, besting Marathon’s Audrey Mathis, who finished second in 2:37:41. Carbone also took the 100 free in 58:51. Marathon’s Gracy came in second in that race with a time of 1:04.75.
Carbone was on the Conch team that won the girls’ 200-yard medley, along with Jasmine Sander, Anna Swiccica and Moore. They finished in two minutes, 22.18 seconds. She also joined the Conch team that won the 400 freestyle relay, along with Moore, Madison Smyth and Miranda Mottice (4:33.86).
Chris Cowan took first in the boys 200-yard individual medley (2:18.82); and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.76). He was also part of the Conchs’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay with Ethan Gould, Bronza Fox and Sweeney, who finished in 1:37.88.
Kevin Cowan won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.19; and the 500-yard free (6:20.97). Key West’s boys won the 200-yard medley in 1:56.90, with Kevin Cowan, Devin Murphy, Ethan Weaver and Fox comprising the team.
Marathon girls Gracy, Mathis, Sophia Dipre and Hannah Zeils won the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:59.04.
Zeils took first in the girls 500 free in 6:07:21 and the 200-yard individual medley (2:34.79).
In the boys’ 200-yard free, Dolphin River Fullhart topped all comers with a time of 2:19.60.
This weekend’s Key West High home meet against Riverdale has been cancelled because Riverdale couldn’t make the trip. Details on Marathon’s next meet were not available.
