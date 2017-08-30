Lady Fins get volleyball sweep of Stallions of Somerset-Silver Palms

In its second volleyball match of district play, the District 8-4A Marathon High Lady Fins (2-1, 2-0) sealed their second win at home Friday night against the Stallions of Somerset Academy-Silver Palms (0-1) in three sets.
The Lady Fins won the match, 25-10, 25-13 and 25-17 and coach Kevin Freeman said the girls played well in the first set, controlling most of the game.
“In the second and third sets, we lost a little focus but were able to still pull out the win. Even though we have six seniors, this team is still young and inexperienced, but that will change as the season goes along,” he said. “We passed really well and were able to take advantage of their mistakes.”
All 14 girls on the Marathon team were able to get some playing time.
“That experience will help us out in the future,” Freeman said.
Sophomore Aliyah Headen had nine aces, two kills and five assists. Senior Baelee Pettry had six aces and two kills while senior Claudia Cabrera had two kills and senior Julissa Herrada added five kills.
The Marathon girls were on the road Tuesday for a match against the independent Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead with results too late for press time. Tonight, Marathon is set to host the District 4-3A Hurricanes of Bishop McLaughlin from Tampa at 4:30 and the District 16-5A Lady Canes of Coral Shores Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
