Canes ready to finally open football season

The field was lined and ready but the lightning would not stop.
Coral Shores High’s football Hurricanes saw their first regular-season game washed away Friday by a wet lightning storm, disappointing the team and the gathered fans.
Immaculata-LaSalle High’s Royal Lions were in Tavernier but the persistent storm sent them boarding the bus for a return to Miami.
The Florida High School Athletic Association recommends that outdoor games not resume until 30 minutes after a lightning strike, with every new bolt resetting the clock.
It was the second straight week that the Canes expected to show their skills on the George M. Barley Jr. Stadium football turf, but came away still waiting.
“Our guys were upset,” Cane head coach Alphonso Bryant said later. “We have to look at the positives.”
Pinecrest Prep canceled a scheduled preseason game Aug. 18 because of a player shortage. The LaSalle game will not be rescheduled since it does not affect South Florida Conference standings.
Coral Shores suits up again Friday for a 7:30 p.m. home game against Somerset Academy-Silver Palm.
“The Somerset coach told me they’re eager to play so they’ll stay here as long as it takes. They don’t plan to come this far without playing,” Bryant said. “That sounds great to me.”
Somerset lost a 48-13 regular-season opener at Marathon High last Friday.
Somerset’s Stallions “are a decent team that has already played twice,” Bryant said. “We’re ready and healthy but we haven’t been battle-tested yet. That means we really have to come out sharp and pay attention to detail.”
Leading the Hurricane offense up front will be a solid line, including seniors Dustin Chamberlain, Isiah Edwards, Matt Pontefract and Jay Kudiba. Sophomore Jeronimo Reynoso-Heaton joins the blocking crew.
Coral Shores High’s Lady Cane volleyball team travels to Marathon High School for a 6 p.m. Thursday varsity match.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments