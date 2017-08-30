Marathon High Dolphin boys open season with 48-13 win

“Dolphins thrive in water,” Marathon High football coach Paul Davis wrote in a Facebook post after Friday night’s 48-13 home victory in the rain over the Stallions of Somerset Academy-Silver Palms (0-1).
Davis told the Keynoter it was the first time since he became coach that his team won its first game of the season.
“I figured it would be a pretty good matchup,” he said, adding the Dolphin boys won against the Stallions at home last season, but lost in a 20-0 shutout against the Homestead team the year prior.
Friday night, junior Jamal Qualls led the way with an 87-yard return at kickoff to put six points on the board. It was Qualls’ first of four touchdowns, all of which happened in the first half. In the locker room after the game, he received the Player of the Game belt, a new team ritual.
With five minutes to go in the first quarter, the Stallions matched the Dolphins with a 23-yard touchdown run, then an extra point to make it 7-6.
Qualls put the Dolphins back in the lead with another touchdown before the end of the quarter. In his second score of the game, Qualls rushed for 64 yards off a 20-yard pass from quarterback Jackson McDonald, who followed with a two-point conversion to wide receiver Esteban Sainz and put the Dolphins up by seven points, 14-7.
Shortly into the second quarter, Qualls had his third touchdown off a 12-yard run following a 37-yard passing play from McDonald. An extra point from kicker Robert Gonzalez pushed the score up to 21-7 for the Dolphins.
After possession went to the Stallions, an interception by Dequain Youngblood and subsequent touchdown added another six onto the scoreboard for Marathon. A missed kick by Gonzalez left the score at 27-7. The Stallions took advantage of a fumble by the Dolphins and scored on a two-yard run to make the score 27-13, followed by a failed attempt at a two-point conversion.
“We had a couple of fumbles, but I don’t think it had to do with the rain — just bad ball handling,” Davis said.
Qualls scored his fourth touchdown on a kickoff return directly after. His 80-yard sprint was followed by a missed extra point from Gonzalez.
Starting the second half at 33-13, Sainz would contribute a score for the Dolphins off a 20-yard pass from McDonald, rushing 40 yards. An extra point from Gonzalez made the score 40-13 with about nine minutes to go in the third.
Roberto Garces started the last quarter with a touchdown off a pass from McDonald and fought 37 yards to the end zone, followed by a two-point conversion from McDonald to Sainz to make it a 48-13 victory.
“We’ve got some small things to work on defensively. We need to work on our tackling,” Davis said of practice this week to prepare for a non-conference home game Friday night against the Panthers of Everglades Prep Academy (1-0) at 7 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
