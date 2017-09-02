Crushing win for volleyball Lady Conchs

It was over as soon as it began, says Key West High volleyball coach Kim Butler.
Playing Tuesday at Keys Gate Charter in Homestead, the Lady Conchs made quick work of the Tigers, winning in three sets, 25-9, 25-18, 25-10. The win put Key West at 1-1 early in the season.
“That was a district win,” Butler said. “It was basically, well, all we had to do is serve. They weren’t a very experienced team. The second game, I put in my second team. Third game, I put the starters back in and rotated other players in.”
Masyn Sellers set the table, serving seven straight aces in the first game. Zoe Norman had five aces; Kelly Smyth had three; Meggie Iarrobino and Omaris Millet had two; and Mina Krekel scored one.
Zoe Norman led in kills with three; Tiana Rodriguez, Millet, Krekel, Iarrobino and Lauren Klitenick had two; and Keely Butler, Sellers and Reagan Fountain each added one.
The Conchs were schedule to host Bishop McLaughlin of Spring Hill Friday (score not available at press time). Tuesday, Doral Academy comes down for a 4:30 home match (junior varsity at 3).
Swimming
An Aug. 26 swim meet at Key West against Riverdale was canceled, Conch coach Lori Bosco said. That means the swim team, which opened the season Aug. 23 with a win over Marathon High, won’t compete again until Aug. 9, when Archbishop McCarthy comes calling at the Florida Keys Community College pool.
