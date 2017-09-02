Local Sports

September 2, 2017 8:35 AM

Lady Canes move to 3-0 with net win

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

Coral Shores High’s volleyball Lady Canes kept their win streak alive Thursday, scoring a comeback win on the road against local rival Marathon High.

The Canes (3-0) dropped the first game, 21-25, but rallied for three straight victories, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.

“I am really proud of this team,” Cane head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said of the Thursday win. “They played really well and found the holes. They’re smart kids who are able to recognize a problem and make adjustments on their own. I didn’t call many timeouts.”

Sierra Jenkins scored nine kills shots and made 15 assists for the Canes. She nailed three serving aces. Lily Costa delivered 14 assists with three kills and four aces. Carly Lindback (four aces) and Tatiana Ayala each pulled out seven defensive digs against the Lady Dolphins.

“I’m excited about the season,” Ets-Hokin said. “The girls are happy and have great chemistry. They stay positive and never get down.”

Coral Shores defeated Dade Christian and Pinecrest Prep in early-season matches.

The Lady Canes travel to Miami Country Day on Tuesday before heading to a Key West Tournament on Friday and next Saturday.

Coral Shores’ next home games are scheduled Sept. 12 against Keys Gate Charter and Sept. 14 versus Immaculata-LsSalle High. Both varsity matches are at 5:30 p.m., following JV starts at 4 p.m.

In other Hurricane sports:

▪ Coral Shores’ girls and boys swim teams go on the road to compete against Westminster Christian on Friday and Ransom Everglades on Sept. 13. The next home meet at Islamorada’s Founders Park is 4 p.m. Sept. 15 against Keys Gate and St. Brendan. Kelly Kater and Jon Olsen coach the squads.

▪ The Cane cross-country team coached by Gabe Suarez spend this season on the road starting with a Friday trip to Miami’s Tropical Park for the King of the Hill meet. Coral Shores runs against Southwest Miami at Larry and Penny Thompson Park on Sept. 15, then head south to race Key West High at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the Key West golf course.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

Related content

Local Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 0:51

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph

Pause
Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm 0:33

Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm

Northwestern defeats Columbus 1:37

Northwestern defeats Columbus

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya 0:30

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener 1:31

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey 1:28

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma 0:28

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut 2:22

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View more video

Local Sports