Lady Canes move to 3-0 with net win

Coral Shores High’s volleyball Lady Canes kept their win streak alive Thursday, scoring a comeback win on the road against local rival Marathon High.
The Canes (3-0) dropped the first game, 21-25, but rallied for three straight victories, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15.
“I am really proud of this team,” Cane head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said of the Thursday win. “They played really well and found the holes. They’re smart kids who are able to recognize a problem and make adjustments on their own. I didn’t call many timeouts.”
Sierra Jenkins scored nine kills shots and made 15 assists for the Canes. She nailed three serving aces. Lily Costa delivered 14 assists with three kills and four aces. Carly Lindback (four aces) and Tatiana Ayala each pulled out seven defensive digs against the Lady Dolphins.
“I’m excited about the season,” Ets-Hokin said. “The girls are happy and have great chemistry. They stay positive and never get down.”
Coral Shores defeated Dade Christian and Pinecrest Prep in early-season matches.
The Lady Canes travel to Miami Country Day on Tuesday before heading to a Key West Tournament on Friday and next Saturday.
Coral Shores’ next home games are scheduled Sept. 12 against Keys Gate Charter and Sept. 14 versus Immaculata-LsSalle High. Both varsity matches are at 5:30 p.m., following JV starts at 4 p.m.
In other Hurricane sports:
▪ Coral Shores’ girls and boys swim teams go on the road to compete against Westminster Christian on Friday and Ransom Everglades on Sept. 13. The next home meet at Islamorada’s Founders Park is 4 p.m. Sept. 15 against Keys Gate and St. Brendan. Kelly Kater and Jon Olsen coach the squads.
▪ The Cane cross-country team coached by Gabe Suarez spend this season on the road starting with a Friday trip to Miami’s Tropical Park for the King of the Hill meet. Coral Shores runs against Southwest Miami at Larry and Penny Thompson Park on Sept. 15, then head south to race Key West High at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23 on the Key West golf course.
