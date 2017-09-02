Local Sports

September 2, 2017 8:35 AM

Lady Fins lose to Lady Canes in four-set match

By Katie Atkins

The Marathon High volleyball girls were able to bump their record up a bit this week with a doubleheader on the road, but lost at home Wednesday and Thursday.

The District 8-4A Lady Fins (4-3, 2-0 in the district) hosted the 16-5A Lady Canes of Coral Shores (3-0) Thursday, losing the best-of-five match in four sets.

The first set was a close win for Marathon, 25-21. The following three sets were lost 25-13, 25-19 and 25-15 to a team the Lady Fins beat in a preseason exhibition tournament earlier in the month.

Wednesday night at home, the girls lost in three sets to the Hurricanes of Bishop McLaughlin, a District 16-5A team from the Tampa area whose players were “really tall and could pass extremely well,” Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said.

The first set was a 25-18 loss followed by scores of 25-11 and 25-17 in the second and third sets.

“We played really well in the first and third game but sort of lost focus and stopped communicating in the second game,” Freeman said. “I thought we battled for every point, but we just didn’t have the fire power they had.”

Julissa Herrada, a front-row hitter, sprained her ankle in the first game and was out for the rest of the match. Deyli Labrada came in for her and did a good job with four kills and one ace. Becca Boucher and Baelee Pettry also had four kills and one ace each.

Tuesday night, the girls were on the road for a doubleheader against the independent Hurricanes of Somerset Academy South Homestead and won both matches in three sets. The first match was won 25-5, 25-9, and 25-18 with the scores for the second match being 25-6, 25-16 and 25-7.

“They are a young program, which allowed us to get everyone in and get some playing time,” Freeman said.

After the holiday weekend, the Marathon girls are back at it with an away game Tuesday in Kendale Lakes against the 7-4A Eagles of Archimedean Academy (4-1).

