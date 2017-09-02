Local Sports

September 2, 2017 8:39 AM

Marathon boys dominate Westminster Christian swim team

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

Marathon High swim team coach Sarah Maschal said the boys team has a unique advantage: It’s made up of spearfishermen.

It was that advantage that helped the District 12-Class 1A Marathon boys beat the district opponent Warriors of Westminster Christian School 42-14 Thursday in Miami.

“The boys are so comfortable in the water and as we work on their strokes and starts in turns, they are only going to get faster,” Maschal said.

The Marathon girls lost to the Warriors, 56-38.

In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, Marathon’s River Fullhart and Chase Taylor took first and second place. The boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alberto Torna, Chris Garcia, Tommy Kirwin and Tyler Culmer also took first.

“For the girls, there were some great swims,” Maschal said.

Hannah Ziels won the 500-yard freestyle and Audrey Matthis came in second.

“Then they both swam the next event, which was the 200 freestyle relay and helped win that event too,” Maschal said. “The girls did great and filled the lanes and swam different events to put points on the board but came up short. Westminster was just a little faster.”

The next meet for the 23-member Marathon team is Wednesday against the D12-2A Knights of Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

Related content

Local Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 0:51

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph

Pause
Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm 0:33

Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm

Northwestern defeats Columbus 1:37

Northwestern defeats Columbus

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya 0:30

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener 1:31

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey 1:28

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma 0:28

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut 2:22

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View more video

Local Sports