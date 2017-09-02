Marathon boys dominate Westminster Christian swim team

Marathon High swim team coach Sarah Maschal said the boys team has a unique advantage: It’s made up of spearfishermen.
It was that advantage that helped the District 12-Class 1A Marathon boys beat the district opponent Warriors of Westminster Christian School 42-14 Thursday in Miami.
“The boys are so comfortable in the water and as we work on their strokes and starts in turns, they are only going to get faster,” Maschal said.
The Marathon girls lost to the Warriors, 56-38.
In the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, Marathon’s River Fullhart and Chase Taylor took first and second place. The boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alberto Torna, Chris Garcia, Tommy Kirwin and Tyler Culmer also took first.
“For the girls, there were some great swims,” Maschal said.
Hannah Ziels won the 500-yard freestyle and Audrey Matthis came in second.
“Then they both swam the next event, which was the 200 freestyle relay and helped win that event too,” Maschal said. “The girls did great and filled the lanes and swam different events to put points on the board but came up short. Westminster was just a little faster.”
The next meet for the 23-member Marathon team is Wednesday against the D12-2A Knights of Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead.
