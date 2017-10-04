Lady Fins back on the court

After three weeks away from the volleyball court, the District 8-4A Marathon High Lady Fins were set to hit the road Tuesday night to Miami.
A match against the Eagles of Palm Glades Prep Academy (2-0) would be the Lady Fins’ (4-3, 2-0 in the district) first since Aug. 31 after Hurricane Irma’s landfall revamped the schedule.
Tonight, the girls return home to Marathon High School for a 3:30 p.m. district match against the Lions of Miami Community Charter (3-1).
Thursday, the Marathon girls hit the road again for a match against the District 16-5A Lady Canes of Coral Shores High in Tavernier at 6:30 p.m.
