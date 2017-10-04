Lady Conchs split first 2 return matches

Coming off a solid post-Hurricane Irma match win over Pine Crest over the weekend, the Lady Conchs volleyball team of Key West High couldn’t get it going against the defending 5A state champs.
Monday, the girls fell to Westminster Christian, 16-25, 13-25,14-25.
It was “probably our best showing against them,” Conch coach Kim Butler said. But “we could never get into double digits.”
She said that in the “second and third games, we missed a lot of serves and we can't do that against a team like that. I think we could have showed a little better if we cut down on our serving and defense errors.”
In the loss, Dani Jones came up with four aces and Mina Krekel had 10 digs. Brooke Stanyer added eight digs.
Masyn Sellers and Keely Butler each had seven assists and Omaris Millet had a solid match.
Saturday, the Lady Conchs swept Pine Crest, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.
The first game back got off to a “rusty start with a lot of errors” but the girls quickly “got back into the groove,” Butler said, not looking back after taking a 10-7 lead.
The Conchs committed seven serving errors in the second game but still got the win. In the third, Key West “had a strong lead and kept it,” the coach said.
She said Jones had a good hitting match with nine kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Sellers had five aces and “set well for us.”
“We passed well and our side-out percentage was good. I was able to get some second string in for some playing time,” Butler said. “Overall, a good game for everyone. They played well as a team.”
Not surprisingly, Irma, which hit Sept. 9 into 10, played havoc on Key West’s sports schedule. Athletic Director Sarah Eckert says there’s been “recent shuffling” and provided the following sports updates:
▪ Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m.: Swimming at the Florida Keys Community College pool on Stock Island against Marathon and possibly Coral Shores High.
▪ Oct. 4, 3:30 p.m.: Girls golf at Palmetto.
▪ Oct. 5, 4 p.m.: Junior varsity football against at home against Cardinal Gibbons, in the school’s Back Yard.
▪ Oct. 5, 3:30 and 5 p.m. JV and varsity volleyball at Doral Academy.
▪ Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m.: Cross country 305 Classic at Thompson Park, Miami.
▪ Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m.: Varsity football at home against Westminster Christian, in the Back Yard.
▪ Oct. 6 and 7 p.m.: Varsity volleyball at the Florida Christian Tournament.
▪ Oct. 7, 10 a.m.: Swim at the FKCC pool against SLAM Slam Academy.
Comments