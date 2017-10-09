Upon return, Lady Fins go 2-1

After Hurricane Irma revamped their schedule and made them miss 14 matches, the Marathon High Lady Fins volleyball girls returned to the court this week with two wins and a loss.
Thursday in Tavernier, the girls lost to the District 16-5A Lady Canes of Coral Shores in four sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27 and 25-15.
“Unfortunately, we did not play our best. We had a ton of unforced errors,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “Our back row played the best they have played all year. Becca Boucher, Milly Cruz, and Baelee Pettry passed the ball extremely well. We just didn’t hit the ball very well.”
Wednesday night, the girls hosted the District 8-4A Lions of Miami Community Charter and won in three sets, 25-10, 25-6 and 25-15.
“With this win, we are still tied with Palmer Trinity for first place in the district,” Freeman said, adding the girls play the Falcons of Palmer Trinity today in Miami to determine who gets the No. 1 seed for the district tournament.
Wednesday night, everyone on the team got to play.
“We sort of lost focus in the third set. Our setters did a great job setting up our hitters with a season-high 32 assists, led by Grace Kirwan with 13,” Freeman said.
Kirwan returned to the court following a lower leg injury at the start of the season. Freeman said he was glad to have her back.
Tuesday night, the girls were on the road in Miami for a match against Palm Glades Prep after not playing for about a month.
“We started out really well in the first game and won 25-6. We then won games two and three, 25-13 and 25-13,” Freeman said, adding the girls need to focus for the next few games leading up to district playoffs.
Tuesday, the Lady Fins host the non-district Conchs of Key West at 6:30 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments