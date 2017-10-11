Lady Canes honor volleyball seniors in home finale

Seniors on Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team will be honored during Thursday’s final home match as part of Hurricane homecoming week.
The Lady Canes, 6-2 going into matches earlier this week against Dade Christian and Florida Christian, are scheduled to take on Pinecrest Prep at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Coral Shores gym. The JV starts at 4 p.m.
Coach Kathy Ets-Hokin’s squad travels to the District 16-5A Tournament opener at Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
The Hurricane boys and girls swim teams travel to the district meet at Ransom Everglades on Tuesday, following a season scrambled by Hurricane Irma.
Coral Shores’ cross-country runners, coached by Gabe Suarez, head to the Junior Orange Bowl Meet on Friday at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami.
Homecoming events this week include the 5 p.m. Friday parade on the Old Highway near the Plantation Key high school and a boys’ powder-puff volleyball game. Girls powder-puff football games were played Monday.
