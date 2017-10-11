Local Sports

Lady Canes honor volleyball seniors in home finale

By Keynoter Staff

October 11, 2017 9:04 AM

Seniors on Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team will be honored during Thursday’s final home match as part of Hurricane homecoming week.

The Lady Canes, 6-2 going into matches earlier this week against Dade Christian and Florida Christian, are scheduled to take on Pinecrest Prep at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Coral Shores gym. The JV starts at 4 p.m.

Coach Kathy Ets-Hokin’s squad travels to the District 16-5A Tournament opener at Westminster Christian on Tuesday.

The Hurricane boys and girls swim teams travel to the district meet at Ransom Everglades on Tuesday, following a season scrambled by Hurricane Irma.

Coral Shores’ cross-country runners, coached by Gabe Suarez, head to the Junior Orange Bowl Meet on Friday at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami.

Homecoming events this week include the 5 p.m. Friday parade on the Old Highway near the Plantation Key high school and a boys’ powder-puff volleyball game. Girls powder-puff football games were played Monday.

