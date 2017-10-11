Marathon boys lose 30-20 against Class 8A Ferguson High

“We should have won,” Marathon High coach Paul Davis said of Friday night’s 30-20 football loss against the Class 8A Falcons (2-3) of Ferguson High School in Miami.
Try as they might, the smaller Class 3A Marathon football team(2-2) could not pull off a win against the team, which comes from a school of more than 3,000 kids.
“The first play of the game, a bad snap ended with us being down 7-0 in the first five seconds,” Davis said, adding the Marathon boys had a lot of mistakes including six turnovers. “Two of those turnovers turned into touchdowns for the other team.”
Wide receiver Jamal Qualls had a touchdown off a long pass from quarterback Jackson McDonald. Victor Coleman also had a “good run on a sweep” for a touchdown, Davis said, and Rodrigo Avena added six points for the boys with a touchdown.
“We had an opportunity to come back and win — we just didn’t,” Davis said.
Friday, the boys will head to Florida Christian School in Miami for a Southeastern Football Conference game against the Patriots (0-3).
It was originally scheduled as the Marathon boys’ homecoming game, Davis said. But with the schedule having to be rearranged because of Hurricane Irma, homecoming festivities won’t happen until January and there won’t be a homecoming football game.
