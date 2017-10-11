Canes’ offense misfires in 6-3 overtime loss at Ransom

In a double-overtime football loss that ended with a baseball-like 6-3 score, Coral Shores High’s offense struggled mightily Friday.
The game at Ransom Everglades ended regulation play with no points on the scoreboard.
“I have never been involved in a scoreless game like this in all my years of coaching,” Hurricane head coach Alphonso Bryant said Monday.
Coral Shores (1-2) suffered from six fumbles, including a drop on the Ransom 1-yard line in the second overtime drive.
“We had a bad case of fumble-itis,” Bryant said. “We did a good job of shutting Ransom out but we also shut ourselves out. We did a great job of beating ourselves.”
Hurricane sophomore kicker Dillon Walters booted a 16-yard overtime field goal for Coral Shores’ only points. Ransom’s Raiders (3-1) converted two field goals for the narrow victory.
Aiden Hawkins at linebacker anchored a Hurricane defensive effort that refused to allow a touchdown, and ran effectively on offense, Bryant said. Senior defensive back Christian Frisone broke up some Ransom passes and had an interception.
Freshman speedster Ralph Williams gave the Canes good field position on punt returns, but team turnovers were too much to overcome, Bryant said.
“We made a lot of mistakes on the offensive side,” Bryant said. “We're going out back out there [Monday] and start working to do some things differently. We're going back to some of what’s worked for us before.”
Coral Shores holds its homecoming activities this week, leading up to a scheduled 7 p.m. Friday game against Miami Christian (2-2).
The Hurricanes missed three games because of Hurricane Irma, returning to action Sept. 29 in a day-game loss Marathon High. The Ransom game also started in the afternoon.
“We’re hearing that our field lights will be ready,” Bryant said. “Given the way we’ve played in the day, I hope it’s going to be a night game.”
