Canes’ offense misfires in 6-3 overtime loss at Ransom

Coral Shores senior Aiden Hawkins (20), seen scoring against Marathon High in a Sept. 29 game, turned in a strong effort at linebacker and running back Oct. 6 at Ransom Everglades but the Hurricanes fell to the host Raiders, 6-3, in a double-overtime game. Coral Shores plays its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday. Kevin Wadlow Keynoter