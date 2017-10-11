Swimmers from Key West High, Marathon High and SLAM Academy celebrate together, holding up a cake welcoming back the swimmers after Hurricane Irma. This was at Saturday’s meet.
Local Sports

Conchs swim past Dolphins, SLAM

By Keynoter Staff

October 11, 2017 9:07 AM

The Key West High boys and girls swam past island rival Marathon High and SLAM Academy, a Miami squad, Saturday at the Florida Keys Community College pool.

The Lady Conchs had an overall team score of 114 to the Dolphins’ 38 and SLAM’s 11. On the boys’ side, Key West tallied 121, SLAM 40 and Marathon nine.

A leader for the Conch girls was Francesca Carbone, who won the 200-yard free in 2:13.67 and the 100-yard free in 59.96. She joined teammates Anna Swiecicka, Jasmine Sander and Madison Smyth to take the 200-yard medley relay and Smith, Sander and Paige Moore to win the 200-yard free relay.

For Marathon, sisters Audrey and Rachel Matthis came in first and second in the 200-yard free relay in 1:34.50 and 1:38:58, respectively.

Marathon’s Hannah Ziels topped all others in the girls 50-yard free in 28.21.

Key West brothers Kevin and Chris Cowan continued their strong swimming. Kevin won the 500-yard free in 6:12.79 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.75 and Chris was first in 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.32 and 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.64.

