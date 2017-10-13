Marathon Lady Fins lose 2, home and away

A District 8-4A loss for the Marathon High Lady Fins against the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (6-5) last Saturday was the first of two this week.
The Marathon girls lost to Palmer in three sets 25-13, 25-18 and 25-10 in Miami.
“We got off to a really slow start in the first game but played a lot better in the second game,” said coach Kevin Freeman. “Then things fell apart in the third game.”
In the second set, the girls went neck-and-neck for the most part, he said.
“We feel that if we play the way we did in that second game, we have a really good chance of beating them if we face them in the district championship. Palmer is really young this year and this our opportunity to finally get over the Palmer hump,” Freeman said of the rival team.
Tuesday, Marathon played another rival, the District 16-5A Conchs of Key West, at home and lost in three sets, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15.
“Key West is really good this year and we had to play better than we did in order to have a shot to beat them,” Freeman said. “We thought this was the best our front row has played all year against their hitters.”
Claudia Cabrera and Abby Franck had numerous blocks and Franck had five kills and two aces.
“We just need to be more aggressive and swing harder either from the back or the front row,” Freeman said.
The girls played their last game of the regular season Friday night at home against the non-district Warriors of Westwood Christian School, with results too late for press time.
It was senior night and the last home match for Cabrera, Becca Boucher, Milly Cruz, Baelee Pettry, Julissa Herrada, and Natalie Mendoza.
