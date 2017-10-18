Local Sports

Still undefeated: Key West now 5-0 in football

By Keynoter Staff

October 18, 2017 9:02 AM

Come Friday in West Palm Beach, one of two undefeated football teams will see its perfection marred.

The Key West High football Conchs, coming off a 42-15 win this past Friday over North Broward Prep, now stand at 5-0. This Friday, they head north to face another undefeated team, King’s Academy, which stands at 6-0. King’s Academy is coming off a 27-21 win over Gulliver Prep.

Key West is vying for a South Florida Conference title.

Basketball

James Osborne has been tapped as the Conchs’ new varsity boys basketball coach for the coming season, replacing Eric Brown, who resigned after last season.

Athletic Director Sarah Eckert said she expects to name a new girls varsity soccer coach in the coming days. Coaches for girls varsity lacrosse and boys and girls tennis remain vacant.

This week

Here’s what’s happening this week in Key West High sports:

▪ Thursday, 5 p.m., varsity volleyball district finals at Westminster Christian.

▪ Friday, cross country South Florida Small School XC Championship in Miami

▪ Friday, 4 p.m., swim districts at Gulliver Prep

