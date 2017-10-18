Baelee Pettry goes up for a spike against Westwood Christian.
Local Sports

Marathon volleyball girls lose to Westwood Christian

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

October 18, 2017 9:03 AM

A close match against the non-district volleyball Warriors of Westwood Christian School ended in a loss for the Marathon High Lady Fins (6-6) Friday night.

The girls lost in five sets, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25 and 3-15. It was the first five-set match of the season and possibly the last match on the Marathon High court (pending the outcome of District 8 playoffs) for seniors Claudia Cabrera, Becca Boucher, Milly Cruz, Baelee Pettry, Julissa Herrada and Natalie Mendoza.

“Westwood Christian has always been a very scrappy team and they were again Friday night. It was definitely a disappointing loss, especially since it was senior night,” said coach Kevin Freeman.

He said the girls got off to a great start in the first two games. After a wrist injury, Boucher was unable to finish the match and some adjustments had to be made, Freeman said.

“We sort of just lost momentum after the third game and never really regained it,” Freeman said.

District semifinals started Tuesday at Palmer Trinity School in Miami with the Lady Fins going up against the Lions of Miami Community Charter with results too late for press time. A win would mean the girls would play again Friday night at Palmer for the district championship and move on to regional semifinals.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

