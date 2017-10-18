Tatiana Ayala, one of three seniors on the Coral Shores High volleyball roster, winds up to deliver a serve. The Lady Canes headed into Tuesday’s District 16-5A Tournament with an 8-3 record for the regular season.
Local Sports

Canes, Conchs head to district net tourney

By Kevin Wadlow

October 18, 2017 9:04 AM

Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team headed into the state District 16-5A Tournament as the No. 3 seed Tuesday after a successful end to the 8-3 regular season.

The Canes were slated to line up against local rival Key West High, seeded second, in the playoff contest at Miami’s Westminster Christian School. Results were pending at press time.

Winner of the Coral Shores-Key West semifinal game almost certainly will face Westminster’s 16-7 Lady Warriors, the district leader, on Thursday or Friday.

Key West topped the Canes twice in the regular season, but Cane head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said her team was looking forward to seeing the Conchs again.

Coral Shores honored its three graduating vollyball seniors — Sierra Jenkins, Tatiana Ayala and Alexis Rainwater — with a 3-1 set win over district foe Pinecrest Prep last week.

“All four sets were close but we won the match,” Ets-Hokin said Monday. “Our seniors have been the leaders on the court.”

Coral Shores split two earlier matches, beating Dade Christian in three straight sets but losing an 0-3 decision to Florida Christian, a capable Class 4A team.

“It was closer than it sounds against Florida Christian,” said the Cane coach. “We played pretty well and it could have gone the other way.”

Given the disruption to the fall volleyball schedule caused by Hurricane Irma, Ets-Hokin said her team shown resilience. “This team has played together and meshed very well,” she said.

Coral Shores and Marathon High swim teams are scheduled to compete in the District 12-A Meet today at Ransom Everglades.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

