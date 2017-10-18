Dolphins dominate, now 4-2 on the grid

With a 42-0 win added to the record Friday night, Marathon High School football coach Paul Davis said it’s time for his players to focus strongly going into Thursday’s Southeastern Football Conference game.
Marathon (4-2) played in Miami Friday at Florida Christian School and defeated the Patriots with six touchdowns, four extra points and a two-point conversion.
“We did pretty good on defense but dominated on offense,” Davis said, adding only 18 boys on the Patriots team were dressed to play.
Dolphin quarterback Jackson McDonald had two touchdown passes, one of which was 45 yards to Stevie Sainz in the first quarter and the other a 64-yard pass to Jamal Qualls.
Victor Coleman had the first of his two touchdowns a few minutes into the game. Qualls would go on to have an interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Rodrigo Avena had the final touchdown of the game in quarter four, rushing.
In all, the Dolphins tallied 302 total yards, 143 passing and the other 159 rushing.
Thursday, the team heads to Boca Raton for a 6 p.m. game against the Eagles of St. John Paul Academy (2-4).
“We were supposed to play at home but we can’t play at home,” Davis said, referencing the destroyed Marathon High football field thanks to Hurricane Irma.
“We’ve got to be conscientious this week, just try to finish this out and win it for the fans. We’ve just got to stay focused,” he said, adding the conference championship game will be Oct. 27 against the Raiders of Ransom Everglades School. Where the game will be played has yet to be determined.
