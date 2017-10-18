Canes roll in 37-8 football homecoming victory

Coral Shores High players and fans had plenty to celebrate Friday as the Hurricanes rolled up more than 250 rushing yards and two touchdown passes to dispatch Miami Christian, 37-8, in the Hurricane homecoming football game in Tavernier.
“A job well done by everybody,” Cane head coach Alphonso Bryant told the team as it improved to 2-2 on the storm-shortened season.
Senior halfback Aiden Hawkins ran for 151 yards on 22 carries with touchdowns of 30, 3 and and 2 yards.
The Canes, with senior Christian Frisone moving to quarterback to direct a ground-oriented game, scored on a 66-yard, seven-play drive of relentless runs to open the game, freshman Ralph Williams bursting through for the final five.
Coral Shores defenders then shut down Miami Christian’s Victors on their first march, ending it with by scoring a two-point safety on a bad fourth-down snap.
A 30-yard touchdown sprint by Hawkins gave the Canes a 23-0 lead by halftime following two touchdown drives in the second quarter.
Chances of any Miami Christian comeback were extinguished in the third when Frisone threw to tight end Connor Rhyne for an 8-yard touchdown pass to finish a nine-play, 50-yard drive with 3:15 left in the period.
A 31-pass from Frisone to Rhyne in the fourth quarter set up the Canes’ final score, a 2-yard run by Hawkins. Dillon Walters booted all five extra-points for the Canes.
Miami Christian scored its lone touchdown on an 18-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth as time was ticking down on a running clock.
An effective Coral Shores offensive line of Matt Pontefract, Dustin Chamberlain, Isiah Edwards, Roman Roberts, Jeronimo Reynoso-Heaton helped open holes for Hawkins along with Valente Reynoso-Heaton (48) yards, Tanaris Walker (21 yards) and Williams (45 yards).
Defensive back Juan Fleita broke up one long Miami pass in the open field, and later recovered a Victor fumble forced by defensive back Lorenzo Scott.
On the defensive front, linemen Ty Harrelson and Robbie Prosek made helped shut down the Victor run offense with linebackers Gage Dennis, Valente Reynoso-Heaton and Hawkins.
Coral Shores stays home to play the Knights of Keys Gate Charter at 7 p.m. Friday in Tavernier.
(Statistics compiled by the Keynoter are unofficial pending team review of game film).
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
