Lady Conchs earn spot in volleyball regional

Key West High’s Lady Conchs earned a ticket to the state Class 5A volleball playoffs with Tuesday’s three-set sweep of local rival Coral Shores High in the District 16 semifinals.
The Conchs were scheduled to play district top seed Westminster Christian (18-7) in Friday’s district championship game in Miami (results pending). Both squads that reach the district finals move on to the Oct. 25 regional tournament openers, with the runner-up going on the road.
Key West topped Coral Shores (8-4) with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-10 decision, with Conch junior Omaris Miller nailing 13 kill shots.
“Great play by all,” Key West coach Kim Butler summarized.
Masyn Sellers delivered 25 assists and Keely Butler added 15.
Meggie Iarrobino, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, hit eight kill shots on her 16 attempts. Mina Krekel also logged eight kills. Dani Jones scored four aces from the serving line.
Coral Shores ran short of players due to injuries and outside commitments, Conch coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said.
“That made a difference. We weren’t ready to move on,” Ets-Hokin said. “The first two games were tense before Key West pulled away in the third. Our lack of experience showed.”
“I’m proud of the season we had but Key West deserved the win,” she said. “We hope they have a deep run into the playoffs.”
Cane senior libero Tatiana Ayala pulled out 10 digs on the back row. “Tatiana was getting hammered because we were late on our blocks,” Ets-Hokin said.
Ansley Gregis made made five Coral Shores kill shots along with three digs. Elise Jordan also had a solid match, the coach said.
“We’re going to miss our three seniors — Sierra Jenkins, Alexis Rainwater and Tatiana — but we should have several returning players who now what it’s like at the varsity level.”
