Local Sports

Lady Conchs earn spot in volleyball regional

By Keynoter Staff

October 20, 2017 4:17 PM

Key West High’s Lady Conchs earned a ticket to the state Class 5A volleball playoffs with Tuesday’s three-set sweep of local rival Coral Shores High in the District 16 semifinals.

The Conchs were scheduled to play district top seed Westminster Christian (18-7) in Friday’s district championship game in Miami (results pending). Both squads that reach the district finals move on to the Oct. 25 regional tournament openers, with the runner-up going on the road.

Key West topped Coral Shores (8-4) with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-10 decision, with Conch junior Omaris Miller nailing 13 kill shots.

“Great play by all,” Key West coach Kim Butler summarized.

Masyn Sellers delivered 25 assists and Keely Butler added 15.

Meggie Iarrobino, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, hit eight kill shots on her 16 attempts. Mina Krekel also logged eight kills. Dani Jones scored four aces from the serving line.

Coral Shores ran short of players due to injuries and outside commitments, Conch coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said.

“That made a difference. We weren’t ready to move on,” Ets-Hokin said. “The first two games were tense before Key West pulled away in the third. Our lack of experience showed.”

“I’m proud of the season we had but Key West deserved the win,” she said. “We hope they have a deep run into the playoffs.”

Cane senior libero Tatiana Ayala pulled out 10 digs on the back row. “Tatiana was getting hammered because we were late on our blocks,” Ets-Hokin said.

Ansley Gregis made made five Coral Shores kill shots along with three digs. Elise Jordan also had a solid match, the coach said.

“We’re going to miss our three seniors — Sierra Jenkins, Alexis Rainwater and Tatiana — but we should have several returning players who now what it’s like at the varsity level.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video