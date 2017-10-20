Local Sports

Marathon volleyball girls seal spot in District 8 championship

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

October 20, 2017 4:17 PM

A best-of-five sets match against the Lions of Miami Community Charter Tuesday night pushed the Marathon High Lady Dolphins a step further to the District 8 volleyball championship Friday night.

Tuesday’s district semi-final game was held at Palmer Trinity School, where the Lady Fins (7-6) won in three straight sets, 25-3, 25-17 and 25-11.

“We played really well in the first set and sort of lost focus in the second set. We felt like we were going to be able to win the match but we needed to stay focused the entire match and do our jobs,” said coach Kevin Freeman.

He said Grace Kirwan led the way serving with 11 aces. She also added three kills and three assists. Julissa Herrada had seven aces with two kills. Deyli Labrada had six aces. Baelee Pettry had four kills and two aces.

Freeman was expecting Becca Boucher, who suffered a wrist injury last week, to be back on the court Friday night as well.

Tuesday’s win meant the girls would go up one of their toughest opponents Friday night: The Falcons of Palmer Trinity (7-5). Results were too late for press time, but a win would result in the Marathon girls hosting a regional semi-final game this week.

Prior to the game, Freeman said beating the Falcons would be a great accomplishment for the girls after such a “crazy season.” The Lady Fins’ schedule was revamped following Hurricane Irma, and the team missed out on 14 matches.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner 2:56

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner
A windy, sunny day in Key West 0:53

A windy, sunny day in Key West
Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training 1:32

Dolphins visit Key West for Naval training

View More Video