Marathon volleyball girls seal spot in District 8 championship

A best-of-five sets match against the Lions of Miami Community Charter Tuesday night pushed the Marathon High Lady Dolphins a step further to the District 8 volleyball championship Friday night.
Tuesday’s district semi-final game was held at Palmer Trinity School, where the Lady Fins (7-6) won in three straight sets, 25-3, 25-17 and 25-11.
“We played really well in the first set and sort of lost focus in the second set. We felt like we were going to be able to win the match but we needed to stay focused the entire match and do our jobs,” said coach Kevin Freeman.
He said Grace Kirwan led the way serving with 11 aces. She also added three kills and three assists. Julissa Herrada had seven aces with two kills. Deyli Labrada had six aces. Baelee Pettry had four kills and two aces.
Freeman was expecting Becca Boucher, who suffered a wrist injury last week, to be back on the court Friday night as well.
Tuesday’s win meant the girls would go up one of their toughest opponents Friday night: The Falcons of Palmer Trinity (7-5). Results were too late for press time, but a win would result in the Marathon girls hosting a regional semi-final game this week.
Prior to the game, Freeman said beating the Falcons would be a great accomplishment for the girls after such a “crazy season.” The Lady Fins’ schedule was revamped following Hurricane Irma, and the team missed out on 14 matches.
