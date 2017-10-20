Local Sports

Marathon secures 1st winning season since 2007

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

October 20, 2017 4:21 PM

Thursday night in Boca Raton, something special happened for the Marathon High School football team.

Not only did they beat the non-Southeastern Football Conference opponent Eagles of St. John Paul Academy (2-5) by more than 30 points, 56-20, but guaranteed the first winning season since 2007. They improved to 5-2.

It would have been their homecoming game but the boys had to play away after Hurricane Irma destroyed the home field.

It didn’t get in the way of a win, though. The team came out firing on all cylinders, said coach Paul Davis.

“We had a little hiccup for a couple series on defense and made some adjustments and dominated the rest of the game and earned the victory 56-20,” he said in a Facebook post.

Offensively, everybody had a great game, he said Friday.

Although stats were unavailable, he said quarterback Jackson McDonald did a great job throwing the ball. Victor Coleman and Roberto Garces had long touchdown runs and Jamal Qualls had one on a fade route.

Next, the boys face the conference opponent Raiders of Ransom Everglades School Friday night for the conference championship in Miami at 4 p.m.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

