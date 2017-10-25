Lady Fins advance to regional semi-final

Even though it lost to Palmer Trinity School in three sets on Friday, the Marathon High Lady Dolphins volleyball team will play in Thursday’s regional semifinals against the Bulldogs of Riviera Prep School (14-4).
The Lady Fins (7-7) lost to the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School Friday night in the District 8 championship.
“We are the runner-up for the third year in a row,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman, adding the girls lost in three straight sets to their district rival, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-18.
“I thought we played really good but just made some mistakes at inopportune times. We played them a week ago and they beat us pretty bad but I thought we bounced back pretty good,” Freeman said. “We just couldn’t get it done.”
However, he said he was proud of the girls’ effort and how they “battled to the very end.”
Passing was led by Becca Boucher and Milly Cruz. Grace Kirwan led the way with three kills and added one ace and three assists, Freeman said. Also contributing were Julissa Herrada and Baelee Pettry with two kills each. Boucher added two aces.
The Riviera Prep girls won the District 7 championship, “so we will meet them in the regional semi-final game,” Freeman said. “They are a really good team so we will really have to step up our play. We are excited to make it this far again, especially with the way our season has gone.”
The Lady Fins’ schedule was revamped following Hurricane Irma and the team missed out on 14 matches.
Thursday’s regional semifinal is in Kendall.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
