Canes defend Senior Night with 21-6 victory

A potent ground game opened up passing lanes for Coral Shores High’s Hurricanes Friday, who took advantage for a convincing 21-6 football win over visiting Keys Gate Charter on Senior Night.
“Overall, it was a great game on a great Senior Night,” head coach Alphonso Bryant told his 17-man senior class.
“We went out and competed,” Bryant said later. “We got back to running, blocking and tackling — and had fun.”
Coral Shores moved to 3-2 on the storm-disrupted season, heading into a 7 p.m. Friday game at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier against South Florida Conference rival Florida Christian.
Against Keys Gate (1-6), the Cane offensive line opened holes for runners including leading ground gainer Aiden Hawkins, who ran for more than 120 yards and scored on a pair of 6-yard touchdown runs.
Senior quarterback Christian Frisone did not throw often but made the connections count. Frisone found senior wideout Elijah Woods, who went up for a 35-yard grab that fueled the Canes’ 52-yard drive for the game’s first touchdown with 3:55 remaining in the first. “That opened it up for us,” Bryant said. “Christian did an excellent job managing the game.”
Hawkins barged through Keys Gate’s defense for the score.
The Hurricanes used three big passes to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. Running back Blye Hofstetter turned a short from Frisone into a 21-yard gain, and Woods pulled in a 32-yard reception. Tight end Connor Rhyne went up for a 7-yard touchdown on a Frisone pass. Dillon Walters booted the extra-point on all three Cane scores.
But the Coral Shores defense turned in key plays to turn back threats by the visiting Knights. Keys Gate moved nearly 85 yards, mostly on pass plays, to the Cane 5-yard line. Defensive back Dylan Scheu made an interception in the Cane end zone to end the threat — briefly.
The Canes lost a fumble on their own 9-yard line but Coral Shores defenders made two stops for no gain and an 11-yard sack by Robbie Prosek to force a turnover on downs. “Both our defensive ends, Robbie Prosek and Connor Rhyne, did a fantastic job containing the [Keys Gate] quarterback,” Bryant said.
The Knight came out of halftime and went 75 yards on a 12-play drive that consumed most of the third quarter, scoring on a 7-yard run. A run for a two-point conversion failed when the Canes clogged the middle, setting the score at 14-6.
Another Coral Shores fumble recovered by the Knights gave them a shot at closing the scoreboard gap, with Keys Gate advancing on a long drive to the Cane 11. Coral Shores’ Jay Kubida made two interceptions on the drive — one erased by a Cane penalty, the second on the Coral Shores 4-yard line.
The Hurricane offense then mounted a methodical, time-consuming 96-yard drive with Valente Reynoso-Heaton and Hawkins carrying the ball. Offensive lineman Isiah Edwards (who also had a sack on defense) recovered a Coral Shores fumble to avoid a turnover. Rhyne and Frisone linked up for a 24-yard pass, with Hawkins covering the finals 6 yards with 1:51 left.
The Knights tried to answer by passing their way down the field, but Cane defensive back Juan Fleita made an end-zone interception to finish the threat.
Negotiations are underway for a possible Nov. 3 game in Tavernier but details had not been finalized this week.
