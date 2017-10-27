Volleyball season ends for Marathon Lady Fins

Thursday night’s loss in the regional semifinals against the Bulldogs of Riviera Prep School was the end of the line for the Marathon High volleyball team (7-8).
“But we didn’t go down without a fight, taking Riviera Prep to four games,” said coach Kevin Freeman. “They are a really good team, 15-4 on the season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they make it to the final four.”
Marathon lost the first set, 15-25, but came back to win the second set, 28-26. The third and fourth sets were lost 25-14 and 25-7.
“The second game we played was the best we played all year,” Freeman said. “We were down 26-25 and scored the last three points to win the set. I don’t know if we were just satisfied with winning just the one set or what but just couldn’t get anything going after that.”
He said it was a shame the girls missed so many games because of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall Sept. 10 and revamped the schedule.
“Obviously missing so much time because of the hurricane, we didn’t get in as many practices or games as we would have liked but credit our team for showing up every day we had and working hard,” he said.
Despite injuries throughout the season and housing issues, the girls managed to have fun, become better teammates and maintain good grades, he said.
“We are going to miss the seniors: Becca Boucher, Baelee Pettry, Julissa Herrada, Milly Cruz, Natalie Mendoza and Claudia Cabrera. We have a good core of players coming back next season and hopefully we can continue to play well,” Freeman said.
