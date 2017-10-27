Coral Shores taps new head coach for boys basketball

Basketball practice at Coral Shores High opens Nov. 6 under a new head coach.
Jarrod Mandozzi takes over the boys hoop Hurricanes, who expect to return several veterans from last year’s 8-9 squad. Mandozzi moves to the Tavernier court after coaching Island Christian School’s boys basketball program to a 6-8 record last winter.
“I had a chance to observe him last year at Island Christian,” Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell said. “I couldn’t have been more impressed. He transformed their team in a way I wouldn’t have thought possible. Just as significantly, I saw the positive impact he had on each of their players.”
Mandozzi previously served as top assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at Emmanuel College of Boston, which reached the NCAA Division 3 Final Four during Mandozzi’s 1997-2001 tenure. He also was active as a head coach and organizer with the Greater Boston AAU.
“On the court, we’ll see what our make-up is once we get into the gym,” Mandozzi said. “Then we’ll fine-tune what we do to try to match skill sets. Commitment is the one thing I’ll ask our players to bring unconditionally. That needs to be our foundation, knowing that we can count on each other.
“From there, we’ll work to be a tough and smart basketball team,” said Mandozzi, who previously worked as a health-care executive. “If we manage to have all three of those things, we’ll have a great year.”
“Among the things that most impressed me about Coach Mandozzi was his organization, structure and discipline,” Russell said. “I think our kids are going to love playing for him and will be highly enriched by his leadership.”
Expected returners include Elijah Woods, Tanaris Walker, Jason Polanco, Tim Orr, Zak Rock, Chandler Rowland and Brandon Rowland.
Coral Shores will play outside the state district system this winter. The Hurricanes would have been grouped in a Class 5A district that where powerhouse teams like Key West High and Gulliver Prep compete.
On the basketball Lady Hurricane side, head coach Alphonso Bryant will be assisted by Pat Meyers.
The Florida High School Athletic Association sets Nov. 27 as the first day of the regular boys basketball season. Coral Shores has not yet released its winter-sports schedules.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments