Football Conchs are playoff-bound

The football Conchs of Key West High, cruising with a 6-1 record, have made the state playoffs.
The Region 4-4A spot was secured Wednesday with a 28-7 home win against the Benjamin School of Palm Beach Gardens, a game in which the Conchs held Benjamin scoreless through the first three quarters.
The game was a rebound from a 41-21 Oct. 20 loss to Kings Academy of West Palm Beach, which handed Key West its lone loss in this hurricane-disrupted season. Now the Keys team hosts IMG Academy of Bradenton at 7 p.m. Nov. at Tommy Roberts Stadium.
Volleyball
The Key West girls volleyball team’s season came to an end Wednesday with a three-set loss to power Gulliver Prep in the Regional 4-5A playoffs.
Gulliver’s Raiders took the contest 10-25, 13-25, 8-25. Key West finished the season, in which three weeks were lost due to Hurricane Irma, with an 8-15 record.
Conch coach Kim Butler said it was the “first time in 10 years making it to the regional playoffs.... This is also the first time we ever scored double digits on them. We played hard and battled for every point. Even though the score does not reflect it, our girls can play with this team.”
She added she’s “proud of them for giving it their all. I’m glad we got to finish the season even though the last three weeks for the girls was crazy, playing over seven matches in one week. I do think if we had the three weeks lost from the hurricane we would have done a lot better.”
