Marathon cross country boys head to regional meet

Marathon High School cross-country runners have set a goal to make it to the state championship Nov. 11 in Tallahassee, and with any luck Friday at the Region 4 meet in Fort Lauderdale, they will.
The Marathon team of six boys placed second out of 10 teams Friday in the District 16 meet at Palmer Trinity School in Miami.
Junior Adyan Child finished first among 49 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 7 seconds, in the 3.26-mile race. Freshman Jonathan Pitchford came in second place, just one second behind Child.
Armando Perez, who came in 16th place, ran the race in 19 minutes, 36 seconds.
“The first race he had ever raced at the beginning of the year he ran in 27 minutes. His time has come down drastically, and we hope it keeps coming down,” said coach James Murphy.
Overall, the boys had an average time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds, and came in second place behind Palmer Trinity School with a time of 17 minutes, 58 seconds.
The girls placed fourth Friday at the District 16 meet. The team of nine will not advance, but runners Alex Pabon, Sarah Paskiewicz and Allison Paskiewicz will compete individually since they finished in the top 15.
The girls’ average time Friday in the 5K race was 23 minutes, 58 seconds. Murphy said he was shocked that the time didn’t qualify the team to advance.
“Usually if we have an average around 25 [minutes], we advance,” he said. “Just not this year — it was a tough year.”
Because of Hurricane Irma, both boys and girls teams missed about three races.
Football
After winning Friday night against the Southeastern Football Conference opponent Raiders of Ransom Everglades (4-3), the Marathon High football team (6-2) will return home Friday night for the conference championship against the same team.
The Dolphins won 40-12 last Friday in Miami and coach Paul Davis said straight out of the gate, Roberto Garces took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Also, defense played strong once again with four turnovers and a host of sacks, Davis said.
“Now we just have to correct some errors that we made in the game,” he told the Keynoter. “We don’t want to be overconfident, but feel if we come out and play like we did we should have the same results as we did last Friday.”
He said the team is excited about not having to go on the road again and being able to play in front of everyone, especially the seniors, who will play their last game at home. It will be at the Marathon Community Park at 7 p.m. because the school field is not usable due to Irma damage.
Swimming
The season ended for District 12-Class 1A Marathon High swimmers Friday at the Region 4 tournament hosted by Nova Southeastern University near Fort Lauderdale.
“It’s over, but we made it a lot further than people thought we were going to,” said coach Sarah Maschal. “It went really well.”
Hannah Ziels, Audrey Matthis, Delana Ross and Abby Gracy as a team swam the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 16th and 12th place, respectively.
“I thought it went really well,” Maschal said, adding that even with Hurricane Irma, the Class 1A team excelled.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments