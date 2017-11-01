Football Canes win big, search for one more game

Riding a streak of three straight wins, Coral Shores High’s football Hurricanes want to finish their season Friday against ... somebody.
The Canes (4-2) soundly defeated Florida Christian, 48-12, last Friday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
Under the end-of-season playoff schedule for the Independent Division of the South Florida Conference, the Canes this week would have faced Florida Christian again. But on Monday, Florida Christian declared its season over because of a shrinking roster.
Coral Shores officials were trying to recruit the Cougars of Somerset Academy-Canyons, a 3-5 non-conference team from Boynton Beach, for one more game in this storm-shortened season.
“I really liked the way our guys came out and competed” against Florida Christian, Cane head coach Alphonso Bryant said Monday. “They played together with great harmony.”
“For a change, we had some offensive balance,” Bryant noted. Coral Shores scored four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns, to go with a 65-yard punt return.
Senior quarterback Christian Frisone threw a 15-yard scoring pass to tight end Connor Rhyne. In the second half, Elijah Woods and Frisone swapped positions with Woods hitting Frisone for a 30-yard TD.
Florida Christian’s winless Patriots were down, 41-6, by halftime, and scored their second touchdown against Cane reserves as the game wound down under a running clock. The first score was on an early kickoff return. “We have to tighten up on the returns,” Bryant said.
Against Florida Christian last week, Hurricane freshman running back Ralph Williams delivered the breakout game coaches have been anticipating since preseason.
Williams, a 5-foot-7 speedster, ran for more than 150 yards, scoring on breakaway romps of 25 and 65 yards. He eluded Patriot tacklers on a 60-yard TD punt return. Aiden Hawkins, a senior two-way standout, collected more than 100 yards rushing and scored twice on runs inside the 5-yard line.
“Mostly we just matched up well against Florida Christian,” Bryant said. “We also had the numbers and the experience, so at the end we able to wear them down a little bit and outlasted them. By next year, Florida Christian is going to be good.”
Nothing about a possible game this Friday had been confirmed at deadline. “We are scrambling to find somebody to fill the void,” Athletic Director Rich Russell said, but options are few.
Marathon High School stands atop the conference’s Independent Division, followed by Ransom Everglades.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
