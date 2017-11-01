This is the kind of action you can expect at the Key West World Championships. This is last year’s competition.
Local Sports

Powerboats back for season’s finale

By Contributed

November 01, 2017 9:07 AM

The maritime version of open-wheel racing returns to the Florida Keys starting this weekend.

Super Boat International’s Key West World Championships are set for Nov. 5 to 12. The 37th annual championship series is to feature boats raced by leading American and international teams.

This is Super Boat International’s season-ending event. Competitors roar over a 4.5-mile-per-lap course that includes Key West Harbor and provides unparalleled viewing for fans. The course layout means boats sometimes thunder past within 50 yards of fans, enabling them to almost feel the salt spray as racers jockey for position.

The Key West World Championship kicks off at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 with a parade of race boats on Duval Street in the island’s historic downtown. Races are set for Nov. 8, 10 and 12. Start times are 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. all three days, with most featuring boats from multiple classes.

On non-race days, powerboat enthusiasts can view the boats, watch in-water testing runs and mingle with racers and crews at the race village on Key West’s Truman Waterfront, beyond the end of Southard Street past Thomas Street and Truman Annex.

General-admission tickets are available, as are all-inclusive VIP spectator passes for the Truman Waterfront grandstands and hospitality tent. Other popular viewing areas include waterfront hotels and Key West’s Mallory Square.

